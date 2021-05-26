Knights’ McNabb enters NHL’s Covid protocol

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 10: Robin Lehner #90 and Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights defend the net against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on May 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Hockey League has put Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb into its Covid protocol. No other information has been given, but it would make McNabb unavailable for at least tonight’s Game 6 at the Minnesota Wild. This is Game 6 against the Wild. The Knights have a 3-2 lead in the series.

The NHL recently had a large number of Knights and St. Louis Blues players entering Covid protocol, but found that the tests were “false positives” and were ruled inaccurate. Here is tonight’s projected lineup (according to NHL.com) with McNabb listed as out for the game.