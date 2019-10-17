Knights’ Mark Stone on playing his old team, Ottawa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mark Stone has been a leader on the Vegas Golden Knights since coming over from the Ottawa Senators in a trade last season. He talked with 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell about playing his old team tonight for the first time.

Stone has been the Knights top scorer since joining the team. Shortly after the trade, Stone signed a long-term contract that will keep him with the Knights through the 2027 season and pay him $9.5 million per season.

The Knights (4-3) face the Ottawa Senators (1-4) for the first time this season in T-Mobile Arena tonight.