Knights’ Marchessault added to NHL All-Star team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jonathan Marchessault, an original Vegas Golden Knight, has been added to the NHL All-Star lineup for Saturday’s game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The NHL announced Wednesday afternoon that Marchessault and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson had been added. Both players will be making their All-Star debuts. The Knights will now have four representatives in the game, fellow forward Mark Stone, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and head coach Pete DeBoer.

Wilson replaces Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin on the Metropolitan Division roster. Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, named to the All-Star roster Jan. 13, replaces Ovechkin as Metropolitan Division captain.

The Golden Knights and city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5. The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) before facing off in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports).