Knights’ Fleury wins Vezina Trophy for top NHL goalie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury has been named the winner of the NHL’s Vezina Trophy for the National Hockey Leagues top goalkeeper. Fleury is coming of his best regular season ever with the Knights and led the team to the final 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The award is voted on by the leagues general managers.

Fleury was named on 30 of the 31 ballots and received 14 first-place selections in amassing 108 voting points, edging 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (99 points), a first choice on 12 ballots. Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche ranked third with 36 points.

Fleury, who combined with Robin Lehner to capture the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders on the team that allowed the fewest goals during the regular season, ranked third in the NHL in wins (26), goals-against average (1.98), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (6) in 36 appearances. The 36-year-old Sorel, Que., native yielded two or fewer goals in 25 of his 36 outings (69.4%) en route to posting the best goals-against average and save percentage of his 17-season NHL career. He closed the season on a nine-game winning streak (April 11 – May 12: 1.43 GAA, .943 SV%, 2 SO) and climbed two spots into third place on the League’s all-time wins list (492), surpassing Ed Belfour (5th; 484) and Roberto Luongo (4th; 489). He also moved into a tie, with Roy Worters, for 14th place on the NHL’s all-time shutout list (67).

Fleury takes home the Vezina Trophy in his first year as a finalist and becomes the first player in Golden Knights history to win the award, following the four individual trophies the team claimed during its inaugural season in 2017-18.

