Knights “make-up” games scheduled for February

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots next to Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL lost 98 games postponed due to COVID fears over the two-month period from Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022. Those games have now been rescheduled mainly during three week in February that was originally being used for the leagues’ top players to compete in the 2022 Olympics in Bejing, China.

The Vegas Golden Knights had six games postponed and five of those will be made up during those weeks in February.

The following games involving the Vegas Golden Knights have been rescheduled:

Vegas at Edmonton, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, is now Tuesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. PT

Vegas at Calgary, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, is now Wednesday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. PT

Colorado at Vegas, originally scheduled for Dec. 27, 2021, is now Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. PT

Los Angeles at Vegas, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, 2021, is now Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. PT

Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for April 10, 2022, is now Sunday, February 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Vegas at Edmonton is now scheduled for April 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT

All ticket holders for the rescheduled Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 games will receive an email from the Golden Knights regarding their purchase in the next 24 hours