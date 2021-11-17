Knights lose third player in 3 days to COVID protocol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio is out due to the NHL’s COVID protocol. The team shared the news in a tweet Wednesday.
On Monday forward William Carrier was put on the COVID list, and Tuesday it was the team’s leading goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault who was put into the COVID protocol.
Two weeks ago the Knights played in Ottawa against the Senator. The Senators have 10 players on the COVID list and have suspended team operations until further notice. At least three games will have to be rescheduled. It is believed that the Knights may be having their COVID issues today because of their contact with the Senators players on and off the ice.