Fleury in net for Knights in series finale at Arizona

PUCK DROP: Knights Marc-Andre Fleury to start in net as the rotation between goalies continues. Knights going with 6 defensemen in the game. Knights have won 4 of their 5 games so far this season.

FIRST PERIOD:

Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-2-1, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 1 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Arizona and Vegas hit the ice.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season while collecting 310 assists.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights were called for 253 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a win in the final game of a four-game series against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The Coyotes handed the Knights their first loss of the season on Friday, defeating them 5-2.

Vegas (4-1-0) remains at the top of the West Division and first in the league. Arizona (2-2-1) is currently fifth in the West Division.

Knight time is at 12:30 p.m. and puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Arizona’s Gila River Arena.