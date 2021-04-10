Knights look to win second straight Sunday against Coyotes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a crazy Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights (26-11-2) scored early and often and midway through the first period were blowing the Arizona Coyotes (19-17-5) out 4-0. Sure, the ‘Yotes came back to make it close, but in the end the Knights earned a comfortable 7-4 win.

The two teams meet again 1:00 p.m. PDT at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have had their way with the Coyotes this year going 4-0-1. Marc-Andre Fleury expected in net with the Knights system of alternating goalies.