Knights look for comeback against Wild; Pietrangelo out, Stone is game time decision

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has returned to Las Vegas to take care of an undisclosed injury. Mark Stone and Brayden McNabb are game time decisions. Marc-Andre Fleury in net.

Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-1, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-8-1, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 4 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit Minnesota after the Wild shut out Vegas 2-0. Kaapo Kahkonen earned the victory in the net for Minnesota after recording 26 saves.

The Wild are 14-8-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has converted on 6.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring five power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 16-5-1 against West Division opponents. Vegas is 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 12.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala leads the Wild with eight goals, adding three assists and totaling 11 points. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 12 goals and has 21 points. Alex Tuch has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).