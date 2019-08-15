Knights Lamborghini test drive by Ron Futrell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Lamborghini have teamed to create an Aventador Roadster with the Knights motif.

Recently 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell felt he needed to take it out for a test drive to make sure everything was working properly and this video is the result of that drive through Summerlin streets.

The Golden Knights begin their exhibition season in 4 weeks, September 15th at T-Mobile Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. This will be the Knights third season as an NHL franchise, they have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of their first two season.