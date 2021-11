SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 10: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with control of the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 10, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson suffered a broken foot last week in a win over the Anaheim Ducks and will be out of action for 6 weeks.

More bad news on the VGK injury front.



Multiple sources have confirmed William Karlsson will miss time with a lower-body injury.



The exact timetable is unclear but it's not good. — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) November 1, 2021

The Knights have been hit hard with injuries in 2021. Forwards Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch have been out of the lineup with a variety of injuries.

The Knights begin a Canadian road trip Tuesday in Toronto.