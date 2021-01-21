Knights improve to NHL-best 4-0, prepare for first road trip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights continued their hot start to the season with a 5-2 victory over Arizona Wednesday night. Vegas now prepares for their first road trip.

All the vote-predicting specialists on cable news, operating on 6 cans of red bull and a craving for suspense, are saying the race for the NHL West is too early to call.

But after four games, the Golden Knights have the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes writing the first draft of their concession speeches. The knights are the only 4-0 team in hockey.

The Knights wasted all of 8:30 in the first period to build a 2-0 lead against the coyotes.

They did not relent. The stars produced.

Shea Theodore, Mark Stone and Marc-Andre Fleury were in all-star form, but that is expected.

It is the promising play of young players Zach Whitecloud and Keegan Kolesar that is creating a buzz around T-mobile Arena. The two youngsters in their early 20’s say it is about having no fear of failure.

“You kind of go through those plays and you don’t want to mess up,” Whitecloud said. Now I play to make those plays and if I mess up, it happens, and I know I can counter those mistakes and- not necessarily make up for them but defend right away and keep moving forward.”

“I’m trying to build a rapport with the coaching staff and my teammates here,” said Kolesar. “New to everything here. Every game I can help and chip away and get more experience for myself, the better.”

Keegan earned his first NHL point in the first period with an assist. Alex Pietrangelo got the goal but gave the puck to Keegan as a souvenir.