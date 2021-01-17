Knights host Coyotes after overtime win over Ducks

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates with the puck down the ice during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Max Pacioretty scored 7 seconds into overtime to lead the Golden Knights to their second straight win over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night. Marc-Andre Fleury started in net for the Knights and stopped 21 shots in the 2-1 (OT) victory.

William Karlsson scored his first goal of the season with 1:22 left in the third period. That tied the game at 1-1. The Knights also debuted their new gold alternative jerseys.

Arizona Coyotes (1-0-1, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-0, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Vegas after the Golden Knights defeated Anaheim 2-1 in overtime.

Vegas finished 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals and 5.0 assists per game last season.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season averaging 2.7 per game.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.