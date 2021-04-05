Knights hope to stop 3-game skid at St. Louis

KLAS – The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a rebound. The Minnesota Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season. The Golden Knights (0-2-1) are mired in their first three-game skid of the season. The Golden Knights, who were 15-0-0 when leading after the second period, had won 23 straight in that situation dating to last season.

The Knights (24-10-2) are in second place in the Honda West Division. The Blues (16-15-6) and are in 5th place, fighting for that last playoff spot.

Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be serving the third game of his 3-game suspension for elbowing. Ryan Reaves will be a game-time decision. Robin Lehner expected to be in net tonight.

