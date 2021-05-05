Knights hope to solve Minnesota malaise

Vegas Golden Knights (36-13-2, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-14-4, third in the West Division). Knights have lost 5 in a row against the Wild and have a 2-5 record against Minnesota this season. This is the final meeting between the two teams this regular season.

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 5 p.m. PDT

LINE: Wild +106, Golden Knights -129

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Nick Bonino scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-5 victory against the Golden Knights.

The Wild are 33-14-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Jordan Greenway leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 36-13-2 in division play. Vegas has scored 172 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 24 goals, adding 21 assists and recording 45 points. Kevin Fiala has 13 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 51 points. Shea Theodore has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Andrew Hammond: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).