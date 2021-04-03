Knights hope to snap two game losing streak tonight vs. Wild

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are playing the final game of their four-game homestand Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have lost their last two games, one to the L.A. Kings, and the other to the Wild.

Tonight’s game is a matchup between the second and third place teams in the Honda West Division. The Knights (24-9-2) have 50 points, the Wild (22-11-2) have 46. The Colorado Avalanche (24-8-4) are in first place with 52 points.

The Knights will be without forward Chandler Stephenson who is serving the second game of his three game suspension.

