Knights hope to see fans back at games in March

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights gives his stick to a young fan after defeating the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – If the Golden Knights have their way, the sound of fans will no longer have to be piped in electronically to T-Mobile Arena, there will be real fans in the stands making the place rock. Yes, actual fans in the stands.

The Knights are proposing that around 3,500 fans (20% capacity) be allowed into the Fortress beginning in March. The Knights play the Minnesota Wild March 1st and 3rd. The Silver Knights also hope to allow fans in the Orleans Arena beginning in March.

If the Knights plan is approved, that means the game Tuesday night against Colorado would be the last one in T-Mobile Arena without fans.

