Nashville Predators (37-23-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-28-4, fourth in the Pacific)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada; Thursday, 7 p.m. PDT

BOTTOM LINE: Roman Josi leads Nashville into a matchup against Vegas. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 78 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Golden Knights are 19-15-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas has scored 201 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 25.

The Predators are 25-12-2 in conference matchups. Nashville has scored 209 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 35.

In their last matchup on Jan. 4, Nashville won 3-2. Forsberg recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 48 points, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. Jack Eichel has three goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Josi leads the Predators with 78 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 60 assists. Matt Duchene has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).