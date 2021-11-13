Knights hope to stay hot Saturday against Canucks

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 04: Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks and Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights shake following Lehner’s 3-0 shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 04, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Vancouver Canucks (5-7-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-6-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. PST

LINE: Golden Knights -146, Canucks +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: J.T. Miller leads Vancouver into a matchup with Vegas. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 16 points, scoring six goals and recording 10 assists.

The Golden Knights are 3-2-0 against division opponents. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Canucks are 3-4-2 in Western Conference play. Vancouver is 26th in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with seven goals and has 11 points. Chandler Stephenson has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Miller leads the Canucks with six goals and has 16 points. Brock Boeser has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.