Knights hope to continue domination of Kings Wednesday in L.A.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury could be chasing history tonight. He is expected to be in goal under the Knights rotating goalie schedule and a win would give him 485 career victories, 4th all-time in the NHL. He tied Ed Belfour with 484 wins on Sunday.

The Golden Knights (28-11-2) have had their way with the Los Angeles Kings (16-19-6) in 2021. Knights have won 5 of the 7 games. This will be the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams.

Knights newly acquired forward Maittas Janmark is expected to start on the third line for Vegas.

