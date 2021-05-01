Stone and Karlsson score for Knights; 2-0 over Coyotes in third period

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MAY 01: William Karlsson #71 and Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights are congratulated by teammates after Karlsson’s a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena on May 01, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

This post will be updated throughout the game

FIRST PERIOD: Knights goal William Karlsson (14) (Snap Shot) Assists: Jonathan Marchessault (24) and Reilly Smith (8). KNIGHTS 1, COYOTES 0. Shots on goal: Knights 16, Coyotes 3.

SECOND PERIOD: Knights goal Mark Stone (20) (Wrist shot), Assists: Max Pacioretty (27) and Chandler Stephenson (19). KNIGHTS 2, COYOTES 0. Shots on goal: Knights 24, Coyotes 15.

THIRD PERIOD:

Vegas Golden Knights (35-12-2, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-24-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 7 p.m. PDT

LINE: Coyotes +169, Golden Knights -202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone leads Vegas into a matchup against Arizona. He’s 10th in the league with 56 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Coyotes have gone 22-24-5 against division opponents. Arizona has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 35-12-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas has scored 164 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 assists and has 32 points this season. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Stone has 56 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (undisclosed), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).