Knights hope for help from the L.A. Kings tonight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 10: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during the first period of a game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on May 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a pretty simple scenario tonight, with a lot on the line. The Golden Knights (40-14-2 – 82 points) regular season is over and for the moment they have the best record in the NHL. Colorado (38-13-4 – 80 points) has one more game tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. A win by the Avalanche would put the Kings and Avs into a tie in the Honda West, and since Colorado wins the tie-breaker against the Knights, the Avalanche would win the division.

Colorado is a heavy favorite (-355) to beat the Kings tonight, and with a win they would also take the President’s Trophy for best record in the league and would play St. Louis in the first round. The Knights would then take on Minnesota in the opening round, a team they have had a tough time beating this season.

A lot of Vegas eyes will be on that game in Denver tonight. Either way, the playoffs for the Knights begin Sunday 12 noon Pacific at T-Mobile Arena. All times below are Eastern.