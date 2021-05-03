Knights hope for 50% capacity at T-Mobile Arena by May 7

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Vegas Golden Knights fans display signs in support of those fighting cancer prior to a game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on November 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Home ice advantage is a good thing for the Vegas Golden Knights, especially during the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. In four season the Knights have won more than 70% of their games played in T-Mobile Arena, yes fans in the stands could be a big part of that, and more fans could soon attend games in “The Fortress.”

The Knights have asked to increase attendance to 50% for home games by Friday May 7 when they play the St. Louis Blues at home. The increase would allow approximately 9,000 fans to attend games, currently around 4,000 fans are allowed in T-Mobile Arena.