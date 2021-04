LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Arizona Coyotes have become on of the surprise teams in the West this season. They are sitting in the 4th and final playoff spot in the division with the Golden Knights holding the number two position.

The Knights (25-11-2) take on the Coyotes (19-16-5) for the first of two games Friday 7:00 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Knight are expected to start Robin Lehner in net on their rotating schedule between goalkeepers.

Arizona has won 7 of its last 10 games.