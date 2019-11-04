Knights hit the road for next 4 games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to hit the road this week. They play at Columbus on Tuesday, then at Toronto Thursday, Washington on Saturday and at Detroit Sunday November 10.

The Knights lost their last two games at home after leading by two goals in the third period of each game. Forward Alex Tuch did not practice today after taking an elbow to the head against Winnipeg on Saturday night. The Jets’ Adam Lowry hit Tuch hard along the boards. Tuch did not return to the game and the team has not said what the injury is.

Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talked with Jeff Sharples, former NHL and Las Vegas Thunder player. You can watch the analysis of the Knights season by clicking the video above.