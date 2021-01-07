Knights’ goalie tandem in spotlight as team holds scrimmage at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are holding a full-blown scrimmage Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena but held an abbreviated practice earlier in the day. It is an effort to give the team a real feel for how far along they’re coming in preparation for the upcoming season.

It has been a long time — too long since the team has suited up at their home ice arena.

Media members are not invited, but we were at City National Arena where the Knights held a short practice.

Thursday night these guys will treat the scrimmage like a full-blown game, which will be important since the season starts for Vegas one week from Thursday.

Two players who were both out on the ice today were the top goalies. Robin Lehner was out there and so was Marc-Andre Fleury.

Both those guys will be counted on big time this season.

“Being able, being able to have, you know, two number one guys is huge. You know your faith in both of them and, you know, we know at times they can both stand on their heads,” said Shea Theodore. “Hopefully, they’re not going to have to work too hard, you know, with our with our decor in the way that we’re playing, but it’s definitely a blessing.”

One week from Thursday, Vegas will be hosting the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena at 7 pm.