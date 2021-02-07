Knights go for series sweep against Kings

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Kings (3-5-2, eighth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-1, third in the West Division)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Kings play Vegas.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division games and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights were called for 253 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles went 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Matt Luff: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Roy: day to day (upper body).