Knights go for 9th straight win tonight in Anaheim

Vegas Golden Knights (33-11-2, first in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-26-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. PDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +201, Golden Knights -250

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays Vegas looking to end its seven-game home slide.

The Ducks are 14-26-7 against opponents in the West Division. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging 5.8 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads the team with 28 total points.

The Golden Knights are 33-11-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is fifth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

Vegas defeated Anaheim 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comtois leads the Ducks with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 15 assists. Alexander Volkov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 53 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 35 assists. Max Pacioretty has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).