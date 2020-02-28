Knights go for 8 straight wins tonight at home against Buffalo

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marc Sanchez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Some major changes in the lineup tonight as the Golden Knights prepare for their franchise-tying 8th straight win in T-Mobile Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.

Forward Mark Stone is out with a lower body injury. The Golden Knights called up forward Gage Quinney to replace Stone and “Q” will be in the lineup tonight.

Also, Robin Lehner will get his first start in net for the Knights. Lehner told 8 News Now yesterday that he was waiting for his new goalie pads to arrive, and sure enough, they are here.

New armor is done pic.twitter.com/NHnAY6ipY7 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 28, 2020

The Knights are in first place in the Pacific Division and hold a 4 point advantage over both Vancouver and Edmonton.