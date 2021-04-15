Knights go Duck hunting this weekend in Anaheim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an off day for the Vegas Golden Knights. They face the Anaheim Ducks Friday and Sunday during their chase after first place Colorado.

That is currently the challenge right now, but Vegas can’t seem to make up any ground as the Avs also keep winning.

They don’t have much time to catch up, with only 14 more games left in the regular season. Vegas is done with the Kings, winning six out of eight games against Lost Angeles.

Now, they’ve got the Ducks twice over the next four days.

The Golden Knights are 4-1 against Anaheim this season. They’ve scored 15 against the team but given up 10.

Here’s an interesting number: Vegas has had 18 different players who have registered at least one point against Anaheim. Wednesday night’s win over the Kings was big, as they take momentum into the pair in Anaheim.

Another note from the last game, Marc Andre Fleury is now all alone in fourth place on the all-time career wins list. He passed up Ed Belfour Wednesday. He’s five away from passing Roberto Luongo and moving into third place by himself. It’ll never catch Martin Brodeur and his 691 career wins, though.