Knights GM looks ahead to opening round playoff matchup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are in playoff mode, and GM Kelly McCrimmon could win the Stanley Cup in a contest of “who politely answers your questions while saying nothing newsworthy.”

He is the Marc-Andre Fleury of denying the press a juicy storyline. We tried to shoot our shot anyway.

McCrimmon was asked about his anxiety playing the Minnesota Wild, who beat the knights five times in the regular season. He said the playoffs are a different deal.

He was asked how he felt about the two-goalie rotation in the postseason, and he says, “Vegas has two great goalies.”

He was asked if key players Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves and Alec Martinez will be in the lineup and he said they expect a fairly healthy team.

Finally, the intrigue defending McCrimmon was asked about the fans, and he gushed with appreciation.

“I don’t know that I can ever properly put into words the impact that our fans have on our team,” McCrimmon said. “Not that we ever take that for granted, but for us to have played as many games as we did in Edmonton with no fans, to have played the number of games at the start of the season with no fans and fake noise. The fans are an absolute God-send for the sport, really.”

Fifty percent capacity with the adrenaline boost of playoff hockey — it will sound like Beyonce walked on stage at a Justin Timberlake event.