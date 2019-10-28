Knights get healthy with 3 players returning to practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three Vegas Golden Knights players returned to practice Monday after time-off because of injuries. Forward Alex Tuch, defemseman Nate Schmidt and goalkeeper Malcolm Subban were welcome sights on the ice at practice.

Tuch and Schmidt are still on Injured Reserve so they did not talk to the media, but other players were happy to talk about the return of the trio. William Karlsson, Paul Stastny, Jonathan Marchessault and coach Gerard Gallant are in the video talking about the return.

The Knights are 8-5 and play Montreal Thursday (Halloween night) at T-Mobile Arena. No timetable has been set for the trio’s return to the ice for game action.