Knights gear up for DeBoer’s 1st full season as head coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are skating towards the opening of the 2021 season.

The players and head coach Peter DeBoer have talked about how this shortened season with no preseason games will be a challenge.

Throw in the fact that COVID-19 is still lurking out there, and it will be another interesting and very unusual season.

There is no telling how many teams and players will be affected by COVID-19. That is why there is added scout players.

At Wednesday’s scrimmage, there was a goal sighting. Jonathan Marchessault scored the only goal as this team counts down to the season opener.

You can now see more clearly Peter DeBoer’s stamp on this team.

“I think we have a great game plan. Pete’s been with us for I don’t know for how many games, getting more used to system and believe in his system, the more we play in his system the better we’ll be,” said Brayden McNabb. “We’ve got talent, the way we play we all believe in it and the more we play it, the better we’ll get and harder to play against.

DeBoer was hired last winter prior to the pandemic, so he hasn’t even been with the team a full year. We will see his stamp on the team as the season opens this month.

The Knights’ first game is at home. They’ll host the Anaheim Ducks on January 14th at T-Mobile Arena.