LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas-born Golden Knight will remain in his hometown for another year.

VGK forward Gage Quinney has signed a one-year contract extension, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Our #VegasBorn guy is staying in the Valley 😁



The 25-year-old center has appeared in three games for Vegas, all in the 2019-2020 season, recording one assist.

In the past season with the Henderson Silver Knights, Quinney recorded 10 goals and seven assists in the 19 games he played.