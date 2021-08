Knights full schedule announced; opening Oct. 12 vs. Kraken at T-Mobile

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, center right, celebrate with teammates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights full schedule, with times has been announced. In their fifth season as a franchise, the Knights open against the NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken Tuesday October 12 at 7:00 p.m. in T-Mobile Arena.

ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2021-22 season. The local broadcast for the Knights will continue to be on AT&T Sportsnet.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2021-22 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change, all times listed as Pacific Standard Time

OCTOBER:

Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 14 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Oct. 26 at Colorado 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 27 at Dallas 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim 5:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Tue. Nov. 2 at Toronto 4:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 4 at Ottawa 4:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 6 at Montreal 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 7 at Detroit 3:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 16 vs. Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 18 vs. Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 20 vs. Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 22 at St. Louis 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 24 at Nashville 5:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton 4:00 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Wed. Dec. 1 at Anaheim 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 5 vs. Calgary 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 14 at Boston 4:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 16 at New Jersey 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders 11:00 a.m.

Tue. Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim 12:00 p.m.

JANUARY:

Sun. Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg 1:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 4 vs. Nashville 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 11 vs. Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 14 at Edmonton 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 15 at Calgary 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 20 vs. Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 24 at Washington 4:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 25 at Carolina 4:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 27 at Florida 4:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay 4:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Arizona 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. Colorado 7:00 p.m.

MARCH:

Tue. March 1 vs. San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Thu. March 3 vs. Boston 6:00 p.m.

Fri. March 4 at Anaheim 7:00 p.m.

Sun. March 6 vs. Ottawa 5:00 p.m.

Tue. March 8 at Philadelphia 4:00 p.m.

Thu. March 10 at Buffalo 4:00 p.m.

Fri. March 11 at Pittsburgh 4:00 p.m.

Sun. March 13 at Columbus 3:00 p.m.

Tue. March 15 at Winnipeg 5:00 p.m.

Thu. March 17 vs. Florida 7:30 p.m.

Sat. March 19 vs. Los Angeles 1:00 p.m.

Mon. March 21 at Minnesota 5:00 p.m.

Tue. March 22 at Winnipeg 5:00 p.m.

Thu. March 24 vs. Nashville 7:00 p.m.

Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago 12:00 p.m.

Wed. March 30 at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

APRIL:

Fri. April 1 at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

Sun. April 3 at Vancouver 4:00 p.m.

Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

Sat. April 9 vs. Arizona 7:00 p.m.

Sun. April 10 at San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Tue. April 12 at Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

Thu. April 14 at Calgary 6:00 p.m.

Fri. April 15 at Edmonton 6:00 p.m.

Mon. April 18 vs. New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Wed. April 20 vs. Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. April 24 vs. San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Tue. April 26 at Dallas 5:30 p.m.

Wed. April 27 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Fri. April 29 at St. Louis 5:00 p.m.