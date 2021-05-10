Knights’ Fleury nominated for Masterton Trophy

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

VEGAS (May 10, 2021) – Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is the Vegas Golden Knights 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Las Vegas chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Fleury, 36, has formed one-half of the Golden Knights outstanding netminding duo this year which has posted 2.22 goals-against average, which is tied for the lowest in the NHL with the New York Islanders, going 25-10-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and five shutouts. His GAA is the best in his career and his save percentage matches his career best, set during his first season with the Golden Knights in 2017-18. Amongst goaltenders with at least 30 appearances, Fleury ranks tied for second in save percentage, third in GAA, tied for third in shutouts and tied for third in victories in the NHL this season. His 22 point improvement in save percentage from last season (.905 in 2019-20 to .927 in 2020-21) is the best in the NHL.

Congratulations to Marc-Andre Fleury for being our nominee for the Masterton Trophy for demonstrating perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey! 🌸 #VegasBorn https://t.co/psaiSo8LjS — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2021

The Sorel, Quebec native moved into third place all-time with his 490th career victory, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on May 5. He won his 484th career game after capturing his 66th career shutout with a 1-0 win over Arizona on April 11. He captured his 100th victory as a Golden Knight against Anaheim on February 27. Among goaltenders to be a franchise’s first to 100 wins, Fleury required the second fewest games to reach the milestone, trailing only Tiny Thompson (158 GP with Boston).

Fleury was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Fleury was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 1st overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is an annual award under the trusteeship of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and is given to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

The winner is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.

The trophy was presented by the NHL Writers’ Association in 1968 to commemorate the late William Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars, who exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an injury sustained during a game.