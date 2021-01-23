Knights Feb. 1, 3 games against Sharks moved to Arizona’s Gila River Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ Feb. 1 and 3 games against the San Jose Sharks will now be played in Arizona, according to the National Hockey League.
The first two scheduled home games for the Sharks had to be moved due to the ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County.
The games will be played at Arizona’s Gila River Arena.
The Feb. 1 game will be the first time the Knights face the Sharks in the 2020-2021 season.
Below is the VGK schedule for February 2021:
- Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles: 12 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado: 4 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (NBC and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
- Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)
Click HERE for the full regular season VGK schedule.