Knights Feb. 1, 3 games against Sharks moved to Arizona’s Gila River Arena

The Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, is closed as the Coyotes’ scheduled game with the Vancouver Canucks was canceled Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The NHL is suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ Feb. 1 and 3 games against the San Jose Sharks will now be played in Arizona, according to the National Hockey League.

The first two scheduled home games for the Sharks had to be moved due to the ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County.

The games will be played at Arizona’s Gila River Arena.

Due to the ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County, we will be playing our Feb. 1 and 3 home games at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/w6FPPa5mzx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 23, 2021

Our games against the Sharks on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 will now take place at Gila River Arena in Arizona due to the ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 23, 2021

The Feb. 1 game will be the first time the Knights face the Sharks in the 2020-2021 season.

Below is the VGK schedule for February 2021:

Mon. Feb. 1 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Wed. Feb. 3 at San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles: 12 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Tue. Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Thurs. Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Colorado: 4 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Tues. Feb. 16 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. Feb. 20 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (NBC and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Mon. Feb. 22 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Fri. Feb. 26 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Sat. Feb. 27 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

