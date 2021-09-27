Knights fall to Sharks 4-2 in preseason opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On a very busy sports weekend in Las Vegas more than 17 thousand fans showed up for the debut of the Vegas Golden Knights, 2021 edition. The Knights fell to the San Jose Sharks, 4-2.

San Jose used goals from Alexander Chmelevski and Jasper Weatherby to take a 2-0 lead. Paul Cotter scored Vegas’ first goal of the preseason to cut the lead to 2-1, but a goal from Adam Raska put the Sharks ahead, 3-1. Max Pacioretty cut into the San Jose lead with a power-play goal in the third period, but Logan Couture added an insurance marker to give the Sharks the 4-2 win. The teams participated in a practice shootout after the game which the Sharks won, 2-1.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sept. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks – L, 4-2

Sept. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings (Salt Lake City)

Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 5 at Colorado Avalanche

Oct. 7 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 9 at San Jose Sharks