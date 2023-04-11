LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights go into their final home game of the regular season with a chance to clinch the Pacific Division.

The Seattle Kraken are in Las Vegas to take on the Knights tonight before the two teams close out the regular season Thursday in Seattle. The unusual scheduling puts the Knights up against a streaking Kraken team that has been beating up on non-playoff teams, winning five games in a row and threatening to overtake the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific.

The Knights could take the Pacific with a win over Seattle and an Edmonton Oilers loss to the Colorado Avalanche. A single point and an Oilers loss in regulation would also secure the Pacific title for Vegas.

Lineup changes continue for the Knights, with Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore and now Zach Whitecloud battling injuries. The top line tonight is expected to be Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault and Pavel Dorofeyev. Brayden Pachal will be paired with Brayden McNabb on defense. Captain Mark Stone is skating with the team again but is not expected to be in the lineup.

Laurent Brossoit is expected to start in net.

Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

TV/Radio: AT&T SportsNet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

Records: Golden Knights 49-22-9; Kraken 46-26-8

Notes: The Knights will have their reguar sason awards ceremony following tonight’s game, and game-worn jerseys will be given away.