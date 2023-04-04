LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights could be in for some spring cleaning as they go up against the Nashville Predators on the road Tuesday.

A day after sweeping the season series against the Minnesota Wild, the Knights could do it again with a win in Nashville. The Knights are 2-0-0 against the Predators going into tonight’s game. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. PDT.

The Knights (103 points) lead the Los Angeles Kings (100) by three points at the top of the Western Conference. The Edmonton Oilers (99) are just a point behind the Kings.

Only five games remain in the regular season, and the points against Nashville are important as Vegas works toward locking up home ice for the playoffs.

The back-to-back comes after Pavel Dorofeyev scored late in the third period against the Wild to tie the game at 3-3, and a Reilly Smith shootout goal sealed the win. Dorofeyev scored twice against Minnesota after Keegan Kolesar put in the first goal, deflecting Ben Hutton’s shot.

Dorofeyev stood out Monday night, adding his first-ever shootout goal to go with a 95 mph one-timer in the second period and the all-important tying goal with 34.2 seconds remaining. He wasn’t even in the lineup until Chandler Stephenson was unable to go due to illness.

Dorofeyev isn’t giving coach Bruce Cassidy any reason to take him out of the lineup.

The Predators should be ready as they battle to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are five points out of a playoff spot, trailing Winnipeg. Nashville lost to Dallas on Monday night, 5-1. Roman Josi leads the Predators with 59 points (18G, 41A) while Matt Duchene leads the club with 22 goals.

Jonathan Quick is expected to start in net for the Knights.

Golden Knights at Nashville Predators