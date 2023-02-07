LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights face the Nashville Predators on the road tonight, with points at a premium coming out of the All-Star break.

The Knights are a point behind the Seattle Kraken and the L.A. Kings in the Pacific Division, but they need to keep their focus on tonight’s opponent. Filip Forsberg has given the Knights trouble, and he had a hat trick in the teams’ last meeting, a 5-4 overtime win on New Year’s Eve. An overtime goal from Nicolas Hague secured the win for the Knights.

“Whatever happened the last stretch of games where we weren’t as efficient as we want to be, it was typically on offense, we’ve got to bury it,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday. “Listen, Nashville’s chasing us. They become four-point games.”

The Predators won three straight before the break.

The Knights are without captain Mark Stone, who is out indefinitely after his second back surgery on Jan. 31.

After nine days without a game, the Knights got in two practices before traveling to Nashville.

“It’s go time,” Cassidy said.

Zach Whitecloud is expected to play, returning to help shore up the Knights’ defense. “He gives the thumbs-up after warm-up, he’s in,” Cassidy said.

Golden Knights at Nashville Predators