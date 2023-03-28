LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are on home ice tonight against the Edmonton Oilers, hoping to pick up another two points after beating the Oilers Saturday on the road.

The Knights haven’t played since the 4-3 overtime win on Saturday, but Edmonton played last night, picking up a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

At some point Tuesday night, there just might be a sigh of relief if one of the combinations click in to clinch a playoff spot for the Knights. There are a few ways it can happen, but the simplest one would be a win. That would take the team to 100 points on the season and help put last year — the only season that the Knights have missed the playoffs — in the rearview mirror.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo expects a physical game from the Oilers because both teams know what’s on the line.

Coach Bruce Cassidy will be looking for another strong effort on defense against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s top two scorers. He said forcing the Oilers to defend is an important part of the Knights gameplan. He said McDavid is “on a planet of his own.”

Jonathan Quick is expected to start in net for the Knights.

Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena

TV/Radio: ESPN+/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

Records: Knights 46-21-6; Oilers 42-23-9

Notes: The Knights have a two-point edge on the Los Angeles Kings as the teams approach the end of the regular season, with Edmonton five points off the pace. If the playoffs started today, Vegas would face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs. Jack Eichel leads the Knights with 58 points (27G, 31A), and Connor McDavid leads the Oilers and the NHL at 140 points (60G, 80A).