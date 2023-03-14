LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are in Philadelphia to face the Flyers, a team that has had its struggles this year. But the Knights don’t need a letdown.

“Listen, they don’t give you anything. Nothing’s easy against the Flyers,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“They’ve obviously had their struggles to score goals and create offense. So we have to make sure we don’t give them easy chances. But you’re going to have to fight for every inch of ice, and that’s the expectation players should have tonight,” he said.

The Knights are riding a three-game winning streak, coming off back-to-back weekend wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues. With a one-point lead in the Western Conference over the Dallas Stars, the Knights haven’t been able to pull away from the pack. But a win in Philadelphia — the last stop on a season-long five-game road trip — would keep their momentum rolling.

Pavel Dorofayev is expected to play again with Keegan Kolesar out with an upper body injury.

Jonathan Quick is expected to return to net. Jiri Patera made his first NHL start Sunday against the Blues, giving Quick a break after his 4-0 shutout win over the Hurricanes. Quick is one win away from tying John Vanbiesbrouck for 2nd all-time wins (374) by a U.S.-born goaltender.

Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers