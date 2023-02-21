LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks tonight in a game that could bring Laurent Brossoit’s first start in net this the season. Puck drop is 5:30 p.m. PST.

The Blackhawks are coming off a big win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Knights are just a point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division.

Roster moves on Monday included the Knights placing captain Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve after back surgery and a call up for goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Goaltender Adin Hill, who has started every game for the Knights since starter Logan Thompson was injured, was expected to get the night off. But the move to activate Hutchinson signals that Hill won’t even be used as a backup after Hill got “a little bump” during the 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Brossoit had hip surgery in the offseason, and said last week he feels healthy for the first time as he prepares for the start. He has been on the bench backing up Hill during the Knights’ current five-game winning streak.

Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks