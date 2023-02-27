LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have an opportunity to help themselves Monday night as they travel to Denver to take on the surging Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas is 6-0-2 since the all-star break. The Avs have gone 7-1-2 over their past 10 games, but they are without star defenseman Cale Makar. Putting a loss on the Avs and picking up two points themselves would be a big boost to close the month.

The Knights picked up forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, and that could help them get back in the win column after losing a shoot-out against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Barbashev will start on the first line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, coach Bruce Cassidy said on Monday. Forward Paul Cotter will move down to the second line.

“He’s a hard-nosed guy, very competitive,” Cassidy said. “He’s a winner. I saw it firsthand. He was a big part of when St. Louis won the cup. He played and gave them lots of juice every night. So we’re happy to have him.”

Adin Hill is expected to start in goal for the Knights. Laurent Brossoit, who had started three consecutive games, is listed as day-to-day.

Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche