LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-game road trip through Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton begins tonight as the Golden Knights take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. (PST).

The Knights report that goaltenders Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, along with center Nicolas Roy and forward Keegan Kolesar will join the team for the western Canada trip after battling back from injuries. Kolesar was wearing a red non-contact jersey at the morning skate.

Jack Eichel had a hat trick Sunday as the Knights destroyed the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets, 7-2. He is now tied for the team lead in points (54, tied with Chandler Stephenson), and he leads the team in goals with 26.

The first order of business: staying on track as they take on the Canucks. The Knights (43-21-6) are currently tied atop the Western Conference and the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Kings — both teams have 92 points. While that race might be on players’ minds, the Canucks are the challenge right now. Vancouver (31-33-5) is sixth in the Pacific, but they are 7-1-0 over their last eight games.

Goalie Thatcher Demko has been a big reason the Canucks have been winning, posting a .933 save percentage with a 1.99 goals-against average in his last seven outings.

For the Knights … pick a card, any card at goalie. No word yet on who will get the start. Jonathan Quick is the likely starter.

Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rogers Arena.

TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

Records: Knights 43-21-6; Canucks 31-33-5

Notes: Elias Petterson leads Vancouver with 88 points (33G, 55A). J.T Miller is second with 66 points (26G, 40A).