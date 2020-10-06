Golden Knights’ decision-makers meet in Montana ahead of NHL draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights decision-makers are in Montana at Bill Foley’s ranch this week for the NHL draft. The Knights have the 29th pick in the first round and five picks through seven rounds of the two-day draft.

8 News NOW caught up with Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Knights, to get a sense of what the team’s thinking heading into the 2020 draft.

“When you start looking at your 29 you sort of come up with, you know, eight to 10 guys you think might be — might be in that wheelhouse, but you have to have done the work on the players ahead of that in case someone falls or in case there’s an opportunity; the player has slipped a little bit — you’d like to trade up to acquire,” McCrimmon said. “You know, there’s all there. It’s a it takes on a life of its own in terms of working the draft and the strategy that goes behind it, but it’s based on evaluations and putting together that final list which uh.. which we’ve now added in place for some time.”