Knights’ DeBoer to coach Canadian Olympic team in Beijing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Pete DeBoer is headed to the Winter Olympics in 2022, that is, IF the NHL agrees to play in the 2022 Olympics. Agreements have still non been reached by the NHL head to China next year, but if they do, the Vegas Golden Knights head coach will be an assistant coach for Team Canada.

DeBoer will join Director of Hockey Operations for the Knights, Misha Donskov on the Canadian staff. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has been named head coach of the team. Joining DeBoer as assistants are the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz and the Boston Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy.

The NHL has left a gap February next year to play in the Olympics if an agreement is reached to make it happen.