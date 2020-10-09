Knights deal Stastny to Winnipeg Jets for defenseman Dahlstrom

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have traded forward Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Carl Dahlstrom.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the trade, which also brings a conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Knights.

McCrimmon also announced the signing of forward Reid Duke to a one-year deal worth $700,000 and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year deal worth $700,000.

Dahlstrom was originally a second round (51st) overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Dahlstrom, from Stockholm, Sweden, appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season.

Dahlstrom, 25, has recorded 10 points (0 G, 10 A) to go with 12 penalty minutes in 64 career NHL games.