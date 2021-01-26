Knights coaching staff out for tonight’s game with COVID concerns

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Late this afternoon the Golden Knights announced that their coaching staff will not be on the bench for tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues because of COVID concerns. The announcement was made in a tweet sent out by the team.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff will be self-isolating for Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues due to COVID-19 protocols. Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will be behind the bench Tuesday along with members of the Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff. We will provide additional updates when appropriate.”

The Knights are going for their 5th straight home win in T-Mobile Arena against the St. Louis Blues.

This is the first time in the 2021 season the Knights have had COVID related issues.

KELOWNA, CANADA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Kelly McCrimmon of Brandon Wheat Kings stands on the bench during first period against the Kelowna Rockets on October 25, 2014 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

McCrimmon coached the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League from 1990-2016. His last 5 season the team had a winning record every year, winning the WHL championship his final season coaching the team.

This is a developing story